Two Azerbaijani citizens detained abroad on suspicion of involvement in the terrorist group known as Wilayat Khorasan have been brought to Azerbaijan.

According to the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan, cited by Report, Yunus Mehman oglu Abdurrahmanov and Abdulla Yashar oglu Hasanbayov were involved in the activities of an armed group established abroad on the basis of religious hostility, radicalism and fanaticism.

According to the investigation, Abdurrahmanov traveled abroad on November 15, 2025, and joined the Islamic State – Wilayat Khorasan group. He was placed in a specially equipped cave-type camp in a mountainous area, where he was provided with firearms and ammunition. The investigation established that Abdurrahmanov underwent military training at the camp to carry out terrorist attacks and acts of sabotage. He was detained during a special operation.

According to the SSS, Hasanbayov was also a member of the group. He traveled abroad intending to take part in hostilities against the government forces of a foreign state. He was detained while traveling along a secret route. The operation was conducted jointly with the security agencies of that state based on information provided by the Azerbaijani side.

Abdurrahmanov was charged under Article 283-1.3 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, while Hasanbayov was charged under Articles 29 and 283-1.3. Operational and investigative measures in the criminal cases are ongoing.