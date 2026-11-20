Azerbaijan remains the Republic of Korea's largest economic and trading partner in the South Caucasus, Farid Abdinbayov, Ambassador-at-Large of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said at a reception marking South Korea's National Foundation Day and Armed Forces Day.

According to Report, he said the development of trade and economic relations remained one of the priorities of the bilateral agenda. Azerbaijan views Korea as a reliable partner in achieving its strategic economic goals and welcomes growing interest from Korean companies and investors in the country's economy.

"We attach particular importance to making full use of existing mechanisms for promoting bilateral trade, primarily the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, to translate our goals into concrete business opportunities and investment projects," he noted.

The diplomat stressed that regular cargo flights to Korea operated by Silk Way West Airlines contribute to the development of trade. He also expressed hope that the temporary visa-free regime introduced unilaterally by Azerbaijan on July 1, 2026, for holders of ordinary South Korean passports would boost tourist flows, expand economic cooperation and increase people-to-people contacts.

In education, Abdinbayov highlighted the dual-degree bachelor's programme jointly offered by Baku Engineering University and Inha University, which is fully supported by the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan. According to him, the programme contributes to the development of the country's human capital.

The ambassador noted that the fifth round of political consultations, held in Baku in June, reaffirmed both sides' commitment to strengthening political dialogue and expanding practical cooperation.

He added that the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, to be marked in 2027, should provide an opportunity to set new partnership goals.