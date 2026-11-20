The European Union and the United Kingdom are open to discussing a broader model of relations, as developments over the past decade have significantly changed the international landscape and underscored the need for closer cooperation in security, defence and the economy, European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said in their statements at a press conference following the EU-UK summit.

"We are absolutely open to brainstorming about the bigger picture," von der Leyen said in response to the British prime minister's proposals for a broader discussion and exchange of ideas, According to Report's European bureau.

She noted that over the past decade, the world had experienced the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, which had brought profound changes to the international security order and Europe's approach to defence.

Von der Leyen pointed out that the EU had revised its defence policy, established the position of European Commissioner for Defence, created a defence fund and launched large-scale investments in Europe's rearmament.

"If you want to preserve peace, you have to be prepared for war," the European Commission president said.

She stressed that the sides could continue to gradually improve relations, but that broader issues are also needed to be discussed, particularly how to strengthen European societies and ensure the competitiveness of their economies amid global changes.

European Council President António Costa, in turn, said that the pandemic and the war in Ukraine had demonstrated the need for joint action by European countries.

"Events such as a pandemic can only be addressed if we act together, because then we can jointly develop protection," Costa said.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that gradual steps towards closer ties with the EU had their limitations and that a long-term model of relations needed to be discussed.

According to him, the UK intends to hold informal discussions with its European partners over the next year on possible options for future cooperation in order to lay the groundwork for decisions by the next British Parliament.

"Britain and the EU of today are not what they were in 2016 (when the referendum on leaving the EU was held). A lot has changed since then," Burnham said.

He noted that strengthening ties with the EU was linked to Britain's plans for reindustrialisation, economic growth, reducing regional inequalities and creating new opportunities for young people.

Burnham also rejected a Financial Times journalist's suggestion that the arrangements allowing British experts to take part in discussions on European decisions were merely a "fig leaf" concealing London's lack of real influence.

"I would not downplay this. It is genuinely important that British experts are back in the room when some major issues related to the implementation of the agreements are being discussed," he said.

According to him, the participation of British experts would allow the sides to jointly address issues related to food exports, veterinary controls, economic resilience and protecting European and British industries from external competition.

"This is sensible, constructive cooperation when it benefits both sides, when decisions can be influenced and when voices can be heard," Burnham stressed.

He described the agreements reached as a step forward in rebuilding relations and expressed confidence that they would benefit British and European industry, agriculture and trade.