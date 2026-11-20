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Russia has summoned Estonia's chargé d"affaires in Moscow following the Estonian authorities' decision to close the border with Russia for six months, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova made the announcement.

According to Report, she described Estonia's decision to close border checkpoints with Russia as "confrontational".

Zakharova said the move would have "the most negative consequences" for the economy and social sphere, particularly in Estonia's own border regions.

"The Estonian chargé d'affaires was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry to convey Russia's position to the Estonian side regarding the unacceptability of hostile actions against our country," Zakharova said.