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Denmark"s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Russian ambassador and informed him of the decision to expel the military attaché, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said.

According to Russian media, cited by Report, the attaché must leave the country within seven days.

At the same time, Rasmussen stressed that diplomatic relations with Russia remain important.

"In a world full of uncertainty and conflicts, it is important to be able to maintain dialogue," he said.