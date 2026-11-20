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The Middle Corridor is opening up new opportunities that will allow the entire world to breathe more freely, Poyraz Gürson, Rector of the International University of Cyprus and a professor, said during an analytical programme on Turkish TV channel Haber Global dedicated to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Vietnam.

According to Report, he said the route was safer and its significance was comparable to the opening of the Cape of Good Hope.

During the programme, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Vietnam and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Pakistan were described as strategic moves in the energy sector.

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