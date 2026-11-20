Stay up to date with the top news!

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed that artificial intelligence must not independently make decisions on major military operations, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with CNBC, according to Report.

"I think it was very important that the president, President Trump, and President Xi agreed that humans should always be involved in any military decisions that SI make, makes, and the SI should not be allowed to be autonomous for major military actions," Bessent said.

He added that the US and Chinese leaders had also held detailed discussions on measures to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The talks also covered trade policy and the development of artificial intelligence technologies.