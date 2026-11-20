Aghdam celebrates City Day with festive fireworks display
Domestic policy
- 20 November, 2026
- 21:42
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
A fireworks display was held in Aghdam to mark City Day.
According to Report's correspondent from Aghdam, the display marked the culmination of a series of events dedicated to Aghdam City Day, celebrated on November 20.
The fireworks were staged in front of the Aghdam Mugham Centre at the end of a day-long program of celebrations, lighting up the city sky with vibrant colors and putting residents in a festive mood.
Photo
Video
Photo
Video
Latest News
21:42
Photo
Aghdam celebrates City Day with festive fireworks displayDomestic policy
21:37
Denmark expels Russian military attachéOther countries
21:18
Video
Haber Global: Middle Corridor opens up new opportunities for the worldForeign policy
21:13
Trump and Xi agree to restrict AI use in military operationsOther countries
20:55
Moscow summons Estonian chargé d'affaires over border closuresOther countries
20:44
Photo
Aghdam Mugham Center hosts concert to celebrate City DayDomestic policy
20:36
Photo
Distinguished Visitors Day held within 'Eternity-2026' exerciseMilitary
20:22
EU and UK ready to rethink relations in light of changing worldOther countries
20:01
Photo
Seminar on combating terrorism financing held in AghstafaReligion