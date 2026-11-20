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A fireworks display was held in Aghdam to mark City Day.

According to Report's correspondent from Aghdam, the display marked the culmination of a series of events dedicated to Aghdam City Day, celebrated on November 20.

The fireworks were staged in front of the Aghdam Mugham Centre at the end of a day-long program of celebrations, lighting up the city sky with vibrant colors and putting residents in a festive mood.