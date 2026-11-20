US President Donald Trump has said that his trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had effectively become a "summit of three".

According to Report, at a White House press conference reviewing the outcome of his Asian tour, Trump said that the talks he had held during the trip had helped strengthen international peace and security.

He noted that over the course of four days, he had met with more than 20 world leaders, concluded two new trade agreements, with around 10 more expected to be signed soon, and attended four major international summits.

Trump added that he had reaffirmed the United States' alliances with countries across the region and contributed to strengthening peace and security worldwide.

He also described his Asian tour as one of the most successful overseas trips by a US president in the country's history.