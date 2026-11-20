Azerbaijan, Indonesia discuss prospects for expanding cooperation
Foreign policy
- 20 November, 2026
- 22:47
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Berlian Helmy met with Ismayil Asadov, head of the Asia-Pacific Department of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.
According to Report, the Indonesian Embassy said on its Instagram page that during the meeting, held on November 18, the sides discussed the development of bilateral relations and prospects for expanding cooperation between the two countries in various fields.
Azərbaycan və İndoneziya arasında əməkdaşlığın genişləndirilməsi perspektivləri müzakirə edilib
Азербайджан и Индонезия обсудили перспективы расширения сотрудничества
Latest News
23:13
ASEAN parliamentary session highlights Georgia's Middle Corridor roleRegion
22:47
Azerbaijan, Indonesia discuss prospects for expanding cooperationForeign policy
22:21
Trump says Putin is seeking diplomatic solution to Russia-Ukraine conflictOther countries
22:10
Trump describes meeting of US, Russian and Chinese leaders as 'summit of three'Other countries
21:56
Trump says Iran not yet ready to make deal acceptable to USOther countries
21:42
Photo
Aghdam celebrates City Day with festive fireworks displayDomestic policy
21:37
Denmark expels Russian military attachéOther countries
21:18
Video
Haber Global: Middle Corridor opens up new opportunities for the worldForeign policy
21:13
Trump and Xi agree to restrict AI use in military operationsOther countries