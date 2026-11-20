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Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his willingness to seek a diplomatic settlement to the Russia-Ukraine conflict during their bilateral talks in China, US President Donald Trump said, according to Report.

Speaking at a White House press conference on the outcome of his Asian tour, he said Putin had clearly conveyed his desire to end the war between Russia and Ukraine through diplomatic means.

The US president also described the negotiations as progressing well and expressed confidence that there were genuine prospects for a successful peaceful settlement.

Trump said he believed the sides had a real chance of reaching an agreement.