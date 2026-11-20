Stay up to date with the top news!

Hearings on Georgia were held in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, during the 47th annual session of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

Report's Georgia bureau informs, citing the Georgian parliament's press service, that discussions focused on Georgia's role in the Middle Corridor, energy security and the development of transport links between Europe and Asia.

Addressing the hearings, Nikoloz Samkharadze, chairman of the Georgian parliament's Foreign Relations Committee, highlighted the importance of the Middle Corridor, Georgia's strategic position along the route and the Black Sea submarine cable project.

He also briefed participants on the development of transport and digital links between Europe and Asia, Georgia's role in energy security, the country's economic, political and social situation, and ongoing reforms.

Samkharadze also addressed Georgia's territorial integrity, the situation in its occupied territories, and Russia's violations of international law and human rights.

According to Samkharadze, delegations from ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly member countries expressed support for Georgia's territorial integrity and an interest in expanding cooperation in trade, the economy, culture, education and tourism.

Discussions also covered prospects for visa-free travel between Georgia and Southeast Asian countries, more frequent reciprocal visits and the development of bilateral relations.

The hearings were attended by parliamentary delegations from the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei, as well as Tornike Nozadze, Georgia's ambassador to Indonesia and representative of its mission to ASEAN.