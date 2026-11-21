Ilham Aliyev holds expanded meeting with President of Vietnam
Foreign policy
- 21 November, 2026
- 07:13
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On November 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held an expanded meeting with President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam in Hanoi.
According to Report's correspondent in Vietnam, the meeting was attended by delegations from both countries.
İlham Əliyevin Vyetnam Prezidenti ilə geniş tərkibdə görüşü olub
Состоялась встреча Президента Ильхама Алиева с Президентом Вьетнама в расширенном составе
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