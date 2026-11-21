NBC News: US Department of Agriculture hit by cyberattack
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- 21 November, 2026
- 06:55
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The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) was hit by a cyberattack this week, affecting a system used to make payments to farmers.
According to Report, citing NBC News, sources familiar with the matter said the department's leadership notified employees of the cyberattack on Thursday. It has so far been confirmed that hackers targeted a database used to process payments to farmers.
The network's sources expressed concerns that hackers could use the compromised system to gain access to more sensitive information, including food safety data and research findings on diseases transmitted from animals to humans.
No hacking group has claimed responsibility for the cyberattack so far.
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NBC News: Минсельхоз США подвергся кибератаке
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