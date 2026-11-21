On November 21, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Vietnam To Lam adopted a Joint Statement by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in Hanoi.

According to Report's correspondent dispatched to Vietnam, a ceremony was subsequently held for the exchange of documents signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in the presence of President Ilham Aliyev and President To Lam.