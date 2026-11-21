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A meeting with a delegation from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) was held at the Main Logistics Department of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense to discuss Operational Logistics Support Partnership (OLSP) mechanisms.

The Ministry of Defense told Report that the sides discussed prospects for cooperation, military mobility, supply chain resilience and the joint use of logistical resources by NATO member states.

The participants also exchanged views on organizing training activities for military personnel and the use of NSPA and OLSP tools.