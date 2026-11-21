Azerbaijan, NATO discuss cooperation in military logistics
Military
- 21 November, 2026
- 09:54
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
A meeting with a delegation from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) was held at the Main Logistics Department of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense to discuss Operational Logistics Support Partnership (OLSP) mechanisms.
The Ministry of Defense told Report that the sides discussed prospects for cooperation, military mobility, supply chain resilience and the joint use of logistical resources by NATO member states.
The participants also exchanged views on organizing training activities for military personnel and the use of NSPA and OLSP tools.
Azərbaycan və NATO logistik imkanlardan birgə istifadə mexanizmlərini müzakirə edib
Азербайджан и НАТО обсудили сотрудничество в сфере военной логистики
Latest News
10:09
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (21.11.2026)Finance
09:54
Azerbaijan, NATO discuss cooperation in military logisticsMilitary
09:36
Video
Hikmat Hajiyev praises Vietnamese singer's rendition of Azerbaijani songDomestic policy
09:22
Kyrgyzstan's health minister performs heart surgery on fellow Cabinet memberRegion
09:03
Türkiye issues yellow weather alerts for 24 provincesRegion
08:35
Photo
Presidents Ilham Aliyev and To Lam adopt Joint Statement, Azerbaijan-Vietnam documents exchangedForeign policy
07:50
CNN reports second cyberattack on FBI systems in several monthsOther countries
07:13
Photo
Ilham Aliyev holds expanded meeting with President of VietnamForeign policy
07:09
President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to his Georgian counterpartRegion