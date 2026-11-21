Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has shared a video on his X account featuring a Vietnamese singer performing an Azerbaijani song during President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Vietnam.

According to Report, Hajiyev wrote:

"During the official dinner held as part of President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Vietnam, a Vietnamese singer performed our famous song, widely known among the public as 'Ey Vatan' ('Oh, Homeland' -ed.). Excellent pronunciation and wonderful performance! Its full title is 'Nəğmə dolu bir ürəyəm' ('I Am a Heart Full of Song'-ed.), and it was composed by Elza Ibrahimova."