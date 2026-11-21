Hikmat Hajiyev praises Vietnamese singer's rendition of Azerbaijani song
- 21 November, 2026
- 09:36
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Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has shared a video on his X account featuring a Vietnamese singer performing an Azerbaijani song during President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Vietnam.
According to Report, Hajiyev wrote:
"During the official dinner held as part of President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Vietnam, a Vietnamese singer performed our famous song, widely known among the public as 'Ey Vatan' ('Oh, Homeland' -ed.). Excellent pronunciation and wonderful performance! Its full title is 'Nəğmə dolu bir ürəyəm' ('I Am a Heart Full of Song'-ed.), and it was composed by Elza Ibrahimova."
Prezident İlham Əliyevin Vyetnama rəsmi səfəri çərçivəsində rəsmi ziyafətdə vyetnamlı müğəninin ifa etdiyi xalq arasında daha çox “Ey Vətən" kimi tanınan məşhur mahnımız. Əla tələffüz və gözəl ifa! Tam adı "Nəğmə dolu bir ürəyəm", bəstəkarı Elza İbrahimova. https://t.co/ste1eWxZRh— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) November 21, 2026