Türkiye issues yellow weather alerts for 24 provinces
Region
- 21 November, 2026
- 09:03
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Türkiye's General Directorate of Meteorology (MGM) has issued yellow weather warnings for 24 provinces, including Istanbul, due to heavy rainfall expected on November 21.
According to Report, heavy downpours, thunderstorms and storms are forecast in several parts of the country.
In mountainous areas of the Eastern Black Sea and Eastern Anatolia regions at elevations above 2,000 meters, precipitation is expected in the form of sleet and snow.
Meteorologists have urged residents to exercise caution due to the risk of flooding, flash floods, landslides, lightning strikes and strong winds.
Türkiyədə hava şəraiti ilə bağlı 24 vilayət üçün sarı xəbərdarlıq edilib
В Турции объявлен желтый уровень погодной опасности для 24 провинций
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