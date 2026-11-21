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Kyrgyzstan's Health Minister Damir Osmonov has announced that he performed heart surgery on one of his colleagues.

According to Kyrgyz media, cited by Report, the health minister said on his social media page that the procedure helped prevent a heart attack.

"We inserted a stent. We managed to prevent a heart attack," he wrote.

However, the minister did not disclose the patient's identity, citing medical confidentiality.

Osmonov is a practising cardiologist. Before his appointment as health minister, he spent several years working and treating cardiovascular diseases in Türkiye, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.