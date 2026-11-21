Freight train derails near Seoul
Other countries
- 21 November, 2026
- 10:40
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Five carriages of a freight train derailed near Sejong, South Korea's administrative capital, suspending rail services between Daejeon and Cheonan.
According to Yonhap News Agency, cited by Report, the 21-carriage train derailed after its automatic emergency braking system was activated as it entered Seojeong-ri Station in Sejong, about 120 kilometres south of Seoul.
The train struck and damaged a steel support column, severing overhead power lines and cutting electricity between Cheonan and Jeonui stations.
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