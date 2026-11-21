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The price of a barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil fell by $1.48, or 1.5%, to $96.93 on the global market.

According to Report, citing a source in the oil market, January futures for Brent crude stood at $91.24 per barrel.

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light on an FOB basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port dropped by $2.04, or 2.17%, to $91.98.

Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an oil price of $65 per barrel.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while its highest price was registered in July 2008, at $149.66.

In Azerbaijan, oil is produced mainly under the agreement on the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 35.3% stake in the contract.