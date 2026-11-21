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Heavy snowfall has cut off around 1,400 people from the outside world in Kitashiobara village in Japan"s Fukushima Prefecture, according to Kyodo News Agency, cited by Report.

Around 900 of those affected are local residents, while the rest are tourists staying at hotels and apartments in the Urabandai area and Kitashiobara village. The mountainous area is a popular tourist destination.

Local authorities also said that fallen trees had blocked several roads in the area.

In addition, trees that fell onto power lines are hampering restoration work, while power outages have affected around 700 households. No casualties have been reported so far.