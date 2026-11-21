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Dutch banking group ING estimates Azerbaijan's fiscal breakeven oil price – the price needed to balance the consolidated budget – at around $70 per barrel for 2027, ING Chief Economist for the Caucasus, Central Asia and Russia Dmitry Dolgin told Report.

He explained that declining oil production in Azerbaijan is indeed one of the factors putting upward pressure on the Brent price required to balance the budget. However, ING's estimate of the fiscal breakeven point for 2027 ($70 per barrel) remains below the group's baseline forecast for the average Brent price over the same period, which stands at $77 per barrel.

"We therefore still expect the consolidated budget to remain in a moderate surplus of around 1% of GDP," Dolgin said.

The ING economist stressed that, under the baseline scenario, the current budget trajectory would not lead to the depletion of the country's sovereign savings, provided that government spending does not increase significantly faster than currently projected.

According to ING's estimates, Azerbaijan's fiscal resilience is further underpinned by substantial sovereign assets, valued at approximately 115% of GDP, including assets held by the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), which amount to around 100% of GDP.

Commenting on the long-term outlook, Dolgin added that Azerbaijan's fiscal sustainability would increasingly depend on the pace of private-sector development. In his view, a stronger private sector would make economic growth less dependent on direct public spending and, in turn, help contain the fiscal breakeven oil price from the spending side. expenditure side of the budget.

As reported earlier, ING forecasts that Azerbaijan's GDP growth will accelerate to 3% in 2027.

The ratio of Azerbaijan's consolidated budget deficit to GDP is projected at around 2% in 2027, with the deficit expected to reach AZN 2.8 billion ($1.65 billion). Meanwhile, the state budget deficit is forecast at approximately AZN 3.1–3.2 billion ($1.82–1.88 billion), or 2.2% of GDP.

Azerbaijan's gross domestic product is projected to reach AZN 141 billion ($82.9 billion) next year, representing real growth of 2.7% compared with 2026.

The draft state budget for 2027 sets the price of one barrel of Azeri Light crude at $65.