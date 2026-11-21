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The turnover in Azerbaijan"s catering sector reached AZN 2.5969 billion ($1.53 billion) in January-October this year.

According to State Statistics Committee, cited by Report, this represents a 7.9% increase in real terms compared with the same period in 2025.

Over the 10-month period, legal entities accounted for 49.8% of private-sector catering turnover, while individual entrepreneurs operating in the sector made up the remaining 50.2%.

Turnover generated by legal entities increased by 5.5% year-on-year to AZN 1.2868 billion ($757 million).