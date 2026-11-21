President of Vietnam: We have consistently identified Azerbaijan as important strategic partner in region
Foreign policy
- 21 November, 2026
- 11:56
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"We have always followed with keen attention the situation in Azerbaijan and would like to congratulate you on the important accomplishments that Azerbaijan has recorded under your excellent leadership," President of Vietnam To Lam said during an expanded meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
According to Report, he also stated: "In recent years, Azerbaijan's GDP has continued to grow. The living standards of the people have steadily improved, and Azerbaijan's position on the international stage has been continuously strengthened. We have consistently identified Azerbaijan as an important strategic partner in the region."
Vyetnam Prezidenti: Azərbaycanı regionda daimi mühüm strateji tərəfdaş kimi qəbul etmişik
То Лам: Вьетнам всегда рассматривал Азербайджан как важного стратегического партнера в регионе
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