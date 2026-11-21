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The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) has contributed to the development of dialogue and cooperation across the Turkic world, TURKPA Secretary-General Ramil Hasan said in a congratulatory letter marking the organization's 18th anniversary.

According to Report, the Secretary-General noted that over the years, TURKPA had played an important role in strengthening interparliamentary cooperation, bringing national legislation closer together and drafting model laws in areas of mutual interest.

"Through its institutional mechanisms, election observation activities and cooperation with regional and international parliamentary organizations, the Assembly has contributed to further advancing interparliamentary dialogue and cooperation in the Turkic world," he said.

Ramil Hasan stressed that TURKPA continues its efforts to further strengthen parliamentary solidarity, deepen cooperation among Turkic states, and promote peace, stability and sustainable development in the region and beyond through parliamentary diplomacy.