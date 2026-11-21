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At least four people have been killed and 35 injured in a fire at the Al-Hartha power plant in Iraq's southern Basra Governorate.

According to Iraqi media, cited by Report, most of those injured were residents of houses located near the power plant.

The victims suffered burns of varying severity and smoke inhalation. They were taken to medical facilities for treatment.

The Al-Hartha power plant has a capacity of 800 MW and was operating at around 400 MW when the fire broke out.