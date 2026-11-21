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Azerbaijan"s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has discussed sports development, including the opening of new sports sections in the country's regions, with representatives of sports federations.

According to Report, the meeting was held at the Youth House in Gazakh, which has been designated the Sports Capital.

During the meeting, Gayibov emphasized the importance of opening new sports sections in various regions of the country and outlined the key agenda items.

Participants were also briefed on the activities of the National Institute of Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation. Presentations were also delivered on admission to the Azerbaijan Sports Academy and the Centralised Registry System.