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A delegation of German companies will visit Azerbaijan from June 6 to 11, 2027, as part of a trade mission focused on sustainable tourism.

According to Report, citing the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), the programme will cover Baku, Gabala and Shaki.

The mission will include visits to tourism businesses and attractions, presentations for representatives of Azerbaijan's tourism industry, and individual B2B meetings with potential Azerbaijani partners.

The initiative is primarily aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) specialising in sustainable hotel management, including energy and water efficiency; the design, engineering and equipment of hotels, resorts and nature tourism facilities; ecotourism, hiking and outdoor activities; digital platforms for bookings, destination management and tourist information services; environmental and quality management, sustainability certification, and training for tourism professionals.

The mission is being organised by COMMIT Project Partners GmbH in close cooperation with AHK Azerbaijan, on behalf of Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWE).

AHK Azerbaijan noted that a tourism roadshow was held in three German cities in 2026, introducing more than 100 German tour operators and travel agencies to Azerbaijan"s tourism potential.

According to the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, 20,758 German tourists visited the country in January-September 2026, up 13.1% year-on-year. Meanwhile, the number of Azerbaijani citizens travelling to Germany during the same period reached 22,928, an increase of 3.81% compared with the corresponding period last year.