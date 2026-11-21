Variable cloud cover and mostly dry weather are expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on November 22, although rain is forecast in some areas in the evening.

The National Hydrometeorology Service told Report that rain may become briefly heavy in some parts of the peninsula towards night. Moderate northwesterly winds are expected.

Temperatures will range from 10°C to 13°C at night and 15°C to 18°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 756 mm to 761 mm of mercury, while relative humidity will be 70–75%.

Rain is expected intermittently in some parts of Azerbaijan, starting in the northern and western regions. Precipitation may be heavy in certain areas, accompanied by thunderstorms, while snow is possible in mountainous areas. Fog is expected in some places overnight and in the morning. Westerly winds will occasionally strengthen in some areas.

Temperatures will range from 6°C to 11°C at night and 14°C to 18°C during the day. In mountainous areas, temperatures will be 3°C to 8°C at night and 8°C to 13°C during the day.