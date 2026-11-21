31 injured in Türkiye minibus accident while transporting deceased person's body
Region
- 21 November, 2026
- 13:14
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The number of people injured after a minibus carrying the body of a deceased person from Istanbul to Amasya overturned has risen to 31.
According to Haber Global, cited by Report, the Amasya Governor's Office said the accident was caused by slippery road conditions due to the weather.
Earlier, TRT Haber reported that 14 people had sustained injuries of varying severity and were taken to nearby hospitals.
Police, gendarmerie officers and firefighting teams were dispatched to the scene.
Türkiyədə cənazə daşıyan mikroavtobus aşıb, 31 nəfər yaralanıb -Yenilənib
В Турции при ДТП с микроавтобусом, перевозившим тело умершего, пострадал 31 человек
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