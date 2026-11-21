Stay up to date with the top news!

The number of people injured after a minibus carrying the body of a deceased person from Istanbul to Amasya overturned has risen to 31.

According to Haber Global, cited by Report, the Amasya Governor's Office said the accident was caused by slippery road conditions due to the weather.

Earlier, TRT Haber reported that 14 people had sustained injuries of varying severity and were taken to nearby hospitals.

Police, gendarmerie officers and firefighting teams were dispatched to the scene.