Armenia must amend its constitution or adopt a new one before a peace agreement with Azerbaijan can be signed, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in an interview with German broadcaster Tagesschau, according to Report.

Wadephul said developments in the South Caucasus are moving in a positive direction.

"This conflict lasted for many years and claimed tens of thousands of lives on both sides, in Armenia and Azerbaijan. The situation is now moving in a positive direction. Both sides have reached agreements. However, the peace treaty has yet to be signed, and that is an essential step. It is also important to build trust and demonstrate Europe's support for the process. That is why I visited the region: to help bring about the final steps toward peace," he said.

Wadephul stressed the need to sign the agreement soon.

"Above all, it is crucial that the agreement finally be signed. For that to happen, Armenia still needs to amend its constitution or adopt a new one," he said.

He added that a lasting peace would open up significant opportunities.

"We will be able to establish new transport routes for a wide range of goods, raw materials, energy resources and electricity. I believe this presents a major opportunity. It would also allow cultural ties between people to grow," Wadephul said.