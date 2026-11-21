Pashinyan: Armenia to announce launch of TRIPP project tomorrow
Region
- 21 November, 2026
- 15:15
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Armenian authorities will officially announce the launch of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project tomorrow, according to Armenian media, cited by Report.
"Tomorrow, we will officially announce the launch of the TRIPP project," Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a discussion with NVIDIA Vice President Rev Lebaredyan at the Digitec high-tech forum.
He noted that electricity transit would be an important component of the project. According to him, Armenia intends to connect its power grids with those of Türkiye and Azerbaijan.
Paşinyan: Ermənistan sabah TRIPP layihəsinin başlanmasını elan edəcək
Пашинян: Армения завтра объявит о запуске проекта TRIPP
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