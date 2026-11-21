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Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov discussed prospects for cooperation on sustainable agricultural development with Antonella Bassani, the World Bank's Vice President for Europe and Central Asia.

According to Report, the minister said in a post on X that the two sides reviewed the progress and results of a project to develop sustainable and competitive agriculture and modernize irrigation systems, as well as areas for further cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to land consolidation and sustainable land management, expanding farmers' access to markets, and ensuring food security.

The establishment of a regional training center in Azerbaijan with World Bank support was also identified as a promising area of cooperation, alongside initiatives to improve farmers' knowledge and skills.