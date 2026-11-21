To Lam: Azerbaijan is considered a gem bearing the unique cultural heritage of both Europe and Asia
Foreign policy
- 21 November, 2026
- 15:18
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Azerbaijan is considered a gem bearing the unique quintessence and culture heritage of both Europe and Asia, President of Vietnam To Lam said during his speech at an official luncheon hosted in Hanoi in honor of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, according to Report.
"It brings to mind the majestic Caucasus Mountains, the vast Caspian Sea, the ancient yet modern capital city of Baku, wherein castles and palaces that have stood for hundreds of years coexist in harmony with contemporary architectural structures. What"s more extraordinary are the similar spiritual, emotional, and cultural values that connect our two nations," the President of Vietnam added.
To Lam: Azərbaycan həm Avropanın, həm də Asiyanın bənzərsiz mədəni irsini daşıyan inci hesab olunur
То Лам: Азербайджан - жемчужина, воплощающая культурное наследие Европы и Азии
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