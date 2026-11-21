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A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the Maluku Islands in eastern Indonesia, country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said, according to local media, cited by Report.

No tsunami warning was issued.

The epicenter was 43 kilometers northwest of Southwest Maluku Regency. The quake occurred at a depth of 125 kilometers.

The extent of the damage is not yet known.