Farid Gayibov reviews construction of new wrestling hall in Gazakh
Individual sports
- 21 November, 2026
- 14:52
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On November 20, Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov reviewed the construction of a wrestling hall at Gazakh's central stadium.
The ministry told Report that the project is being carried out with the support of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation. Its aim is to promote the sport in the region and improve training conditions for athletes.
Under the project, the new hall will have three wrestling mats.
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