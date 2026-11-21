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Foreign investment in Azerbaijan's fixed capital reached 3.9512 billion manats in January–October 2026, up 18.1% from the same period in 2025, according to State Statistics Committee, cited by Report.

The share of foreign investment in total fixed-capital investment rose from 22.5% to 23.9%. Of the foreign investment, 3.8335 billion manats, or 97.1%, came from the United Kingdom, Türkiye, Russia, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Japan, Iran, Hungary, France, India and China.

Total fixed-capital investment over the 10-month period reached 16.5198 billion manats, up 9.7% year on year.

Investment in the oil and gas sector rose 28.7% to 5.4821 billion manats, while investment in the non-oil and gas sector increased 2.3% to 11.0377 billion manats.

Investment in production rose 20% to 9.137 billion manats, and investment in services increased 1.3% to 5 billion manats. Investment in residential construction fell 4.8% to 2.3828 billion manats.