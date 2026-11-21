Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwest China
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- 21 November, 2026
- 16:33
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A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck the city of Delingha in China's northwestern Qinghai Province.
According to Xinhua News Agency, cited by Report, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.
Çinin şimal-qərbində 5,6 maqnitudalı zəlzələ olub
Землетрясение магнитудой 5,6 произошло на северо-западе КНР
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