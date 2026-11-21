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The Digital Development Council, chaired by First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, will help expand e-government capabilities and introduce artificial intelligence and modern digital solutions in Azerbaijan.

Member of the Milli Majlis Vugar Bayramov told Report that this strategic step would also strengthen the country's position in relevant UN rankings.

According to him, the UN E-Government Development Index assesses the level of digital services in the organization's member states. It is based on three main components: the online services, human capital and telecommunications infrastructure indices.

"The assessment also includes five sub-indicators: social media activity, service delivery, provision of information on relevant topics, technological development and citizens' electronic participation. Service delivery accounts for 45% of the assessment, while electronic participation accounts for 35%," he said.

According to the lawmaker, this shows that both the development of modern infrastructure and citizens' access to electronic services play a decisive role in the assessment.

Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan has made significant progress in developing e-government. The approval of the relevant strategy by President Ilham Aliyev and the wider use of electronic services have had a positive effect on the country's position in the international ranking. The Digital Development Council's work in specific areas is accelerating this process, he said.

In the latest UN E-Government Development Index ranking, Azerbaijan rose from 74th place in 2024 to 38th, improving its position by 36 places. The country's overall score reached 0.8847, up from 0.7607 in 2024, an increase of 16.3%.