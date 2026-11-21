The digitalization of public administration is gradually ceasing to be solely a matter of technological development and is becoming an important economic factor, economic expert Azer Hasanli told Report while commenting on Azerbaijan's improved position in the latest UN E-Government Development Index (EGDI), in which the country rose 36 places, from 74th in 2024 to 38th.

"The faster public services become, the more transparent administrative procedures are, and the more efficiently government agencies exchange data, the less time and resources businesses spend interacting with the state. Ultimately, this affects companies' productivity, the country's investment appeal and the competitiveness of the national economy," he said.

In his view, Azerbaijan's progress in digital government, as reflected in the UN report, should be seen not as an isolated achievement but as the result of consistent government policy pursued over many years.

"The country's digital transformation began long before modern platforms and services appeared. A national strategy for the development of information and communication technologies was adopted back in 2003. It was followed by the ‘Electronic Azerbaijan" state programs, the establishment of the ASAN Service system, the expansion of electronic public services, and the development of the myGov digital platform and the Digital Bridge interagency data-exchange system.

"Thus, Azerbaijan's current position in the UN ranking is a natural result of accumulated experience, consistent reforms and a systematic approach to the digitalization of public administration. The country did not merely introduce individual technological solutions; it gradually built the infrastructure needed to move toward a more modern model of interaction among the state, citizens and businesses," Hasanli emphasized.

He also noted that the goal of reaching the top 40 in the UN ranking had been announced in the summer by Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Hasanov.

"That goal has now been achieved. The next target is to enter the top 30, demonstrating the country's determination to build on its progress and continue improving its model of digital governance," he said.

Hasanli believes Azerbaijan is now moving to the next stage of transformation: creating a more integrated system of public administration in which agencies can interact through a unified digital infrastructure, while citizens and entrepreneurs no longer need to approach multiple government bodies to resolve a single issue.

"This is where digitalization takes on particular economic significance. Its impact extends far beyond the IT sector and is directly linked to improving the efficiency of the economy as a whole.

"Economic theory uses the term transaction costs to describe the costs associated with preparing documents, obtaining permits, finding and verifying information, coordinating decisions and completing administrative procedures. The more complex and time-consuming these processes are, the more resources - time, money and labor - must be diverted from core activities.

"Automated data exchange between government systems and the ability to obtain services without repeatedly contacting different agencies can substantially reduce these costs. For businesses, this means a lighter administrative burden, faster operations and the opportunity to direct freed-up resources toward growth, investment, higher productivity and expansion," the expert said.

According to Hasanli, the benefits could be particularly significant for small and medium-sized businesses, which often have limited financial, staffing and time resources and may face an additional burden from administrative procedures.

"In this sense, the efficiency of public administration becomes one of the factors shaping a country's investment appeal. Potential investors consider not only tax conditions, market access and labor costs, but also the predictability of administrative processes, the speed of decision-making, the transparency of procedures and the quality of interactions with government bodies. Digitalization can therefore have a positive effect on the business environment and improve efficiency in trade, industry, agriculture, logistics and other sectors of the real economy.

"However, the further development of digital government depends not only on technological infrastructure and the availability of services, but also on people's willingness and ability to use them. Raising digital literacy is therefore one of the key conditions for a successful transformation. Azerbaijan has set a goal of increasing digital literacy among its population to 70% by 2030. This matters because the effectiveness of digital solutions depends not only on their existence, but also on how widely citizens use them and how accessible they remain to different groups," Hasanli emphasized.

He added that the concept of agentic governance, examined in the new UN report From Digital Government to Agentic Governance, also deserves particular attention. Notably, Azerbaijan had announced plans to develop its own model of agentic government over the next three years even before the report was published.

"This is the next stage of digitalization. Artificial intelligence will not simply provide information, answer citizens' questions or help them navigate public services. With the user's consent, it will be able to carry out certain administrative tasks and guide them through the entire process. This would mark a shift from a model in which citizens must find the service they need and complete each step themselves to a more proactive and personalized form of interaction with the state.

"The economic potential of this model lies primarily in further reducing the time needed to obtain services, cutting administrative costs, streamlining the work of government bodies and raising productivity. Ultimately, it could make government processes faster and interactions between the state, businesses and citizens simpler and more effective.

"Thus, Azerbaijan's results in the UN ranking reflect not only progress in digitalizing public services but also a transition to a new stage of institutional development. While earlier reforms focused mainly on moving services online and creating digital infrastructure, the priority now is to integrate systems, automate processes and introduce artificial intelligence into public administration.

"It is the consistency of these changes - from building basic digital infrastructure to introducing intelligent governance mechanisms - that allows Azerbaijan not only to keep pace with global trends but also to shape its own model of digital government," Hasanli concluded.