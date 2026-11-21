Ilham Aliyev: I am very pleased with the outcomes of my visit to Vietnam
Foreign policy
- 21 November, 2026
- 16:55
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A video of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's speech at an official luncheon hosted in Hanoi by Vietnamese President To Lam and his wife, Ngo Phuong Ly, has been shared on the Azerbaijani leader's social media accounts.
According to Report, the post reads:
"I am very pleased with the outcomes of my visit to Vietnam."
İlham Əliyev: Mən Vyetnama səfərimin nəticələrindən çox məmnunam
Ильхам Алиев: Я очень доволен результатами своего визита во Вьетнам
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