A tanker struck a sea mine in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Army Navy said, according to IRIB, cited by Report.

"Today, in the afternoon, an oil tanker in violation of regulations entered a restricted area in the eastern Strait of Hormuz despite warnings and navigation rules, having switched off its identification and navigation systems. As a result of striking a mine, the vessel caught fire," the statement said.

It also warned that vessel traffic in prohibited areas and in violation of established restrictions poses a serious threat to crew members' lives and vessel safety, adding that "responsibility for any accidents will rest with the owners and operators."