800 people evacuated due to flooding in northern France
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- 21 November, 2026
- 17:13
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Nearly 800 people have been evacuated in northern France due to flooding caused by rising river levels after heavy rain, according to French media, cited by Report.
As Report reports, citing French media, local authorities announced this.
"The Canche River in the Pas-de-Calais department has reached its highest level and will remain high on Saturday, November 21. Around 800 people have been evacuated since Thursday due to the flooding," local authorities said.
In addition, around 800 homes have been flooded, and 170 homes are without electricity.
The second-highest, orange flood alert was in effect on Saturday.
Fransada daşqınlar səbəbindən 800 nəfər təxliyə edilib
На севере Франции 800 человек эвакуированы из-за наводнений
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