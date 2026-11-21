Presidents of Azerbaijan and Vietnam adopt Joint Statement
Foreign policy
- 21 November, 2026
- 21:10
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President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Vietnam To Lam adopted a Joint Statement in Hanoi on November 21, according to Report's correspondent dispatched to Vietnam.
Azərbaycan və Vyetnam prezidentlərinin Birgə Bəyanatı qəbul edilib
Президенты Азербайджана и Вьетнама приняли Совместное заявление
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