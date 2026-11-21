A Baku Corner and an Azerbaijani culinary zone were inaugurated at Hanoi College of Commerce and Tourism on November 21 as part of the institution's ongoing targeted cooperation with Azerbaijani partners.

According to Report's correspondent dispatched to Hanoi, the opening ceremony was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Baku Corner features a model of the Maiden Tower and images of the Palace of the Shirvanshahs, Icherisheher, the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Flame Towers and Baku Bay. The culinary zone is intended to promote Azerbaijani cuisine. It will also host Azerbaijani cooking workshops for the college's students.

Speaking at the event, the college's rector, Trinh Thi Thu Ha, noted that the friendship between the two peoples had been established through visits by Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh to Baku and National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev to Vietnam. During the period of independence, relations between the two countries have expanded across all areas and reached the level of a strategic partnership. She stressed that Hanoi College of Commerce and Tourism was also implementing various projects to contribute to strengthening friendship between the two peoples.

The rector also fondly recalled Leyla Aliyeva's meeting in April last year with the college's staff and Vietnamese nationals who had previously studied in Azerbaijan, as well as the support provided by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to the educational institution.

Leyla Aliyeva thanked the college's management for its attention to Azerbaijani culture. She expressed confidence that the opening of the Baku Corner and Azerbaijani culinary zone would give the college's students and residents of Hanoi an opportunity to learn more about Azerbaijan.

Aliyeva noted that holding the event during the official visit of the Azerbaijani President to Vietnam carried particular symbolic significance. It was also emphasised that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's educational and socially oriented projects extend to Vietnam as well.

At the event, artists performed songs dedicated to Azerbaijani-Vietnamese friendship, excerpts from the musical comedy Arshin Mal Alan in Vietnamese, and a new song entitled Azerbaijan-Vietnam.