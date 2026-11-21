Azerbaijani judoka Ramazan Ahmadov wins world championship silver
Individual sports
- 21 November, 2026
- 21:14
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Azerbaijani judoka Ramazan Ahmadov has won a silver medal at the World Junior Championships in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.
According to Report, Ahmadov, competing in the +100kg weight category, lost to Türkiye's Ibrahim Tataroglu in the final.
This marks Azerbaijan's third medal in judo at the tournament. Earlier, Mohammad Musayev (66kg) and Davud Namazli (100kg) won bronze medals.
The championship will conclude on November 22.
Azərbaycan cüdoçusu Ramazan Əhmədov dünya çempionatında gümüş medal qazanıb
Азербайджанский дзюдоист Рамазан Ахмедов взял серебро чемпионата мира
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