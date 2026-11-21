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Italian jeweler Paolo Bulgari, who played a key role in transforming the family business into one of the world's leading luxury jewelry brands, has died at the age of 89.

According to Report, citing the newspaper La Repubblica, his funeral will be held in Rome on November 23.

The brand's history began in the Italian capital in 1894, when Paolo's grandfather, Greek immigrant Sotirio Bulgari, opened his first jewelry shop. His descendants later expanded the family business internationally. The family itself described Paolo as "a great jeweler of our time."

The brand rose to particular prominence in the 1960s and 1970s, when its jewelry became popular among movie stars.

The company remained family-owned until 2011, when it became part of the French luxury group LVMH. However, Bulgari has maintained close ties with Rome. The brand recently opened a hotel on Piazza Augusto Imperatore, while the company funded the restoration of the ancient Mausoleum of Augustus located there.