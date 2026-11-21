NATO is ready to defend the entire territory of Poland following the recent violation of its airspace by Russian objects, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said during a visit to Warsaw, according to Polish media, cited by Report.

"A dangerous incident has occurred. Poland is a strong ally, you have excellent armed forces here, and now we need to establish exactly what happened," he said.

According to Rutte, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe will assess the situation to identify any potential threats to the alliance's deterrence and defence posture and propose adjustments if necessary.

Asked whether similar incidents could happen again, Rutte stressed: "I cannot say that this will not happen, but I can guarantee that NATO will defend every inch of Polish territory."

Earlier, during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine overnight from Thursday into Friday, several violations of Polish airspace were recorded. According to Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, three locations where objects had fallen were identified: Młodycz, Rudnik nad Sanem and Nowy Lipowiec.

In two cases, the objects were believed to be missiles, while the third was reportedly a jet-powered drone. No one was injured in the incidents, and no damage to infrastructure, including critical facilities, was reported.