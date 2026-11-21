President Ilham Aliyev concludes his visit to Vietnam
Foreign policy
- 21 November, 2026
- 23:42
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On November 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev completed his official visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
According to Report, a guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were seen off by President of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology Tran Hong Thai and other officials.
Prezident İlham Əliyevin Vyetnama səfəri başa çatıb
Завершился визит президента Ильхама Алиева во Вьетнам
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